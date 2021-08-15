Heartbroken June Mar Fajardo pays tribute to dear mom

A HEARTBROKEN June Mar Fajardo broke his silence on the death of his mother Marites, paying tribute to the person he considered as his rock.

The six-time PBA MVP posted a brief message on his gaming channel AHOSgaming while attaching an old photo of him chilling with his parents outside their Cebu home.

Fajardo's mother died on Wednesday night.

'Sobrang sakit'

"Nights like this will never be the same without you Mama!," the self-confessed mama's boy wrote in the gaming site's official Facebook page.

Continue reading below ↓

He continued: "I've come to realize that nothing in this life prepares us for losing someone we love - NOTHING! Sobrang sakit! It's the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marites Fajardo was a silent yet supportive presence in Fajardo's basketball career and was without a doubt the biggest influence in the PBA star's life.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Mama I miss you now and I will miss you forever! I love you to infinity and beyond! Rest in peace, Mama!," he wrote.

Fajardo also thanked all his supporters and friends who offered him condolences through these trying times.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

"Mama I miss you now and I will miss you forever! I love you to infinity and beyond! Rest in peace, Mama!," he wrote.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.