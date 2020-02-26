Emman Monfort takes on new role as NLEX skills coach

EMMAN Monfort is taking on a new role at NLEX for the coming 45th season of the PBA.

The 30-year-old guard out of Ateneo has been added to the team’s coaching staff along with Borgie Hermida.

Monfort is now the skills coach of the Road Warriors and also acts as assistant basketball head of the team’s various coaching clinics.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

NLEX executive Ronald Dulatre said the 5-foot-6 guard, who has been with the franchise since 2016, is now trying to take on a new career path, with coaching as his next likely calling.

“He tries to remain in basketball but in a different capacity. I think bagay sa kanya ang coaching because Emman has a good basketball IQ,” said Dulatre. “Graduate din naman siya, if ever he can also work as part of the NLEX corporate.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The NLEX official added Monfort and Hermida could be the Road Warriors’ coaches in the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament.

A graduate of Ateneo where he won three UAAP championships, Monfort was a second-round pick of Barako Bull in the 2012 draft.

He previously played for Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix before landing at NLEX four years ago in a five-man trade with Phoenix.