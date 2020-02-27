Monfort not totally giving up on playing career as he embarks on coach role

EMMAN Monfort considers himself lucky making the early transition to coaching as he embarks on a new chapter in his career as one of Yeng Guiao's assistants at NLEX starting this 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

"I'm grateful to the management and of course, to coach Yeng for giving me that opportunity. Isipin mo, nakalaro ako under coach Yeng. Now, I am learning from one of the best coaches in the PBA kaya blessing talaga yun for me," he said.

Monfort, 30, said that he was already in talks about moving from an active player to the bench as a part of the coaching staff as early as the Philippine Cup last season.

"Last year, may idea na ang NLEX na ilagay ako sa staff," he said. "Nasa reserve lang ako last year, tapos in the second conference, nakabalik ako sa lineup. Nung third conference, binalik ako sa reserve."

The 5-foot-6 guard only suited up for three games last year.

Fast forward to now, those probabilities are already a reality with the former Ateneo Blue Eagle being named the skills coach, primarily for the Road Warriors' backcourt.

"When they offered it to me, hindi ako nagkaroon ng second thoughts," said Monfort, a second-round pick in the 2012 PBA Rookie Draft who had stops at Barako Bull, Ginebra, and Phoenix before finding his way to NLEX in 2016.

"I think I am still super blessed to be part of a great organization and team. Obviously this time, I can only help by coaching and not playing."

The dynamics are weird in a way for Monfort, who now has to deal with his former peers calling him "Coach Emman." But he sees that familiarity as an advantage.

"Mas ok nga kasi kilala ko na sila on-and-off of the court," he said. "Yung iba, coach ang tawag sa akin. Yung iba, naman kuya, pero yung iba, Emman pa rin. Kahit ano naman ang itawag nila sa akin, no problem."

Monfort said that as of now, he considers his status as semi-retired, although he's not ruling out going back to the active roster if NLEX needs it.

But with the bevy of guards the Road Warriors have - from mainstays Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas, and Jericho Cruz, to veterans Cyrus Baguio, Philip Paniamogan, and Bong Galanza, to their rookies in Mike Ayonayon and AC Soberano, he thinks that it should no longer be the case.

"I think it will still be a blessing for me whether to play or to coach for NLEX," he said.