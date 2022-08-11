Ed Daquioag remembers 'Welcome to PBA moment' from Chris Ross

ED Daquioag is a man of few words on the court, usually letting his game do the talking.

Still, he once brought the trash-talker out of a PBA veteran.

Ed Daquioag's 'Welcome to the PBA moment'

Making an appearance on SPIN Zoom In last week, Daquioag gamely answered questions in our Fastbreak segment to cap the episode. One of Spin.ph associate editor Gerry Ramos’ questions was who among PBA players gave him a cocky first impression – only to find out he was a good guy?

And Daquioag didn’t take long to think and rattled off the name of Chis Ross, recalling one game against San Miguel when the former was still a rookie with Meralco.

“Sinabihan niya ba naman ako na, ‘You don’t belong here,’” Daquioag said with a chuckle.

“Gitgitan kasi kami noon,” the 2016 Gilas special draft pick continued. “Syempre bago ako. Kumbaga I wanted to make a statement na I belong here or pwede ako dito.”

But Daquiaog showed his competitiveness by playing hard-nosed defense – only to get a dose of his own medicine from the two-time Defensive Player of the Year – and then some.

“Hindi naman ako nagsasalita pag nasa game kasi mapapagod pa ako kakasalita eh. Yung laro ko na lang yung magsasalita,” Daquioag said. “Nagulat lang ako. Parang na-steal-an niya ata ako tapos sinabihan niya ako nun (trash talk).”

It was a moment Daquioag, who is turning 31 on August 18, will never forget. But in his six years in the PBA, the 6-foot-1 guard has steadily proven he deserves to be in the league with his solid play on both ends, now for Terrafirma.

So far, he had his best season in the league with Blackwater in 2020 when he averaged 10.2 points on 34-percent shooting, 3.7 boards, 3.5 assists, and 0.7 steal in 27.6 minutes.

This year, before going down with a freak leg injury in the Dyip’s game against NorthPort, Daquioag averaged nine points on a 38-percent clip from the field, 1.5 triples, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 23.5 minutes.

Daquioag also learned Ross wasn’t such a bad guy once he got to know him better as the years went by.

“Nung mga sumunod na (pagkikita namin), ‘Hey, what’s up, Ed?’ Tapos may one time na nakasama ko na rin sa labas yan. Mabait din naman pala,” he ended with a smile.

