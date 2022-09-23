Earl Clark on going through 3 coaches in 3 weeks at NLEX: ‘It’s crazy’

EARL Clark had an auspicious PBA debut with NLEX on Friday night in the form of a 96-90 victory over Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The 34-year-old import had an all-around game of 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and six block shots for the Road Warriors.

The numbers obviously, were impressive enough considering NLEX and Clark went up against former coach Yeng Guiao in his first game on Philippine soil.

“I was joking somebody in the team that I had three coaches in three weeks,” said a smiling Clark after the game.

Clark came over with Guiao still the man at the helm for the Road Warriors.

But after not renewing his contract, Guiao and NLEX parted ways, leading management to name long-time deputy Adonis Tierra as head coach on an interim basis.

A day before the Commissioner’s Cup kicked off, team management announced the hiring of former PBA player Frankie Lim as NLEX new coach, although Lim would be deferring to Tierra in the Road Warriors’ first two games before officially taking over the job on Sept. 30.

“I never had that before, and it was crazy,” added Clark, a former NBA first round draft pick in 2009 by the Phoenix Suns.

Somehow, the win, which saw NLEX battle back from an early 12-points deficit, somehow was a big consolation for Clark and the rest of the team, which also underwent players’ personnel following the trade of big men Calvin Oftana and Raoul Soyud and acquiring rookie Brandon Ganuelas Rosser.

“Once we got the win, everybody on the team has great things to say about the coach over here,” said Clark, referring to Tierra, who was sitting beside him during the post-game interview.

“They love him.”

Having to play under two different coaches even before making his first official game with the Road Warriors, and now picking the brains anew of another incoming coach, was actually not a difficult adjustment, according to Clark.

“It’s not so hard. It’s just figuring out my spots,” said Clark, who also suited up for Orlando, LA Lakers, Cleveland, New York, and Brooklyn. “I’m just not trying to make it all about me, incorporate my teammates, and just play the right way. And that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now.

“We just want to take care of business and win tonight. So it feels good.”

