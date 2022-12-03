Earl Clark eager to get job done as NLEX gets new lease on life

AT a restaurant located inside a mall just nearby the Philsports Arena, Earl Clark watched in earnest over a giant monitor the final game of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round between Magnolia and Rain or Shine.

The NLEX import naturally was rooting for a Hotshots win as it meant keeping the Road Warriors’ flickering playoffs hope alive via a knockout game with the Elasto Painters for the eighth and final quarterfinal berth.

But through three quarters, the 34-year-old former NBA player appeared resigned to the fact NLEX will be missing the playoffs and he’s about to leave for the US any day now as Rain or Shine was in control of the match.

“Akala niya pauwi na siya,” said Clark’s personal cook Sheila Afable.

That was until Magnolia went on a 14-2 tear inside the final seven minutes behind the guns of Ian Sangalang and import Nick Rakocevic.

Suddenly, a tied contest at 83 turned into a commanding 97-85 lead for the Hotshots, who went on to win the game, 106-90.

“Sobrang tuwa after the game. At least na-extend pa siya dito sa Pilipinas,” Afable said of Clark.

NLEX and Rain or Shine collide in a do-or-die battle on Sunday, and should the Road Warriors go and march forward to the playoffs, Clark’s stay would be extended further.

The 6-foot-9 import can’t wait to be back on the court and get the job done.

“I’m dying for the playoffs,” said Clark.

The Road Warriors are going into the knockout game fresh from winning their last two outings against Barangay Ginebra in overtime (120-117) and Meralco (92-81) in which they battled back from an 18-point deficit.

Clark said obviously NLEX’s hard work in practices are beginning to pay off, belated as it may.

“It starts in practice. If you come into our practice, you’ll say we’re the best team in the league,” said the product of Louisville.

“We compete everyday, we play a lot of games, it’s competitive, and I think it finally transform over.”