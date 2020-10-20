Dyip being patient as rookie Roosevelt Adams tries to find his rhythm

ANGELES CITY – Terrafirma is not rushing rookie Roosevelt Adams in unleashing his potential after another Terrafirma loss in the PBA bubble on Monday night.

Coach Johnedel Cardel said the Dyip are willing to wait for last year’s top rookie pick to play his usual game as he continues to adjust with the team system and how game is being played in the Philippine Cup.

The Dyip went down to their third straight loss, 105-98, which the defending champion San Miguel Beermen inflicted on them at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Learning pa rin siya pero hindi pa rin niya makuha yung timing niya,” said the Terrafirma mentor. “But I’m not giving up (on him). I’m giving him throughout this bubble para makuha niya yung laro niya.”

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Roosevelt finished with nine points and eight rebounds in the loss against the Beermen and played for 22 minutes on a 3-of-8 field goal shooting.

He’s averaging a decent 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in three games so far, but is obviously struggling from the field behind a 9-of-29 shooting.

But Cardel sees his top rookie as talented and a good guy, which he thinks are qualities that make a good player.

“He’s coachable. Yun ang importante sa player,” said the Terrafirma coach.

One aspect Cardel noted on Adams is his build, which he said needed to be developed in order for him to be more assertive in his position.

“Nag-a-adjust pa rin siya sa sistema ng basketball sa PBA, yung physicality. Siguro kailangan magpalapad siya. Minsan nahihiya pang tumira, e,” he said.

It doesn’t help any either, that Adams came in late for the bubble season.

“Kaya yung timing (niya) wala pa,” he said.

Again, it’s too early for the Dyip to give up on Adams.

“Maybe not this season, but next year,” said Cardel.

