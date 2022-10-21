COLUMN: Dyip's descent into ignominy more painful to watch by the day

CHICAGO - The putrid, ungodly odor you're smelling right now is the armpit of the PBA ruining all the fun for the fans.

With its unshaven, unruly hair sticking out, it's clear that this nose sore clearly hadn't made contact with a deodorant for quite some time now.

The sad, sorry Terrafirma Dyip franchise lost by a humiliating 54 points - 130-76 - to the visiting Bay Area Dragons. They might have to fumigate the PhilSports Arena after all the dreck Terrafirma spilled on the floor.

The horrid mismatch was livestreamed on Facebook but I elected not to take a peek because I worried for my sanity.

I studied the boxscore instead, and the task brought a morbid feeling of combing through a gory crime scene.

The Dyip made only 29 of 89 field goals (32.5 percent) while missing 27 of 35 threes (22.8 percent). They were outrebounded, 58-40, and got smacked in the assists battle, 26-15.

Long story short, Terrafirma played like a high school team.

Import Lester Prosper, usually reliable and very good, was reduced to below average with just 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field and 1-for-6 from 3. He settled for seven rebounds but had more turnovers (5) than assists (2).

APPARENTLY, PROSPER HAS BEEN WORN DOWN BY HIS TEAM'S FIVE STRAIGHT LOSSES THIS CONFERENCE.

I don't blame him for the sub-par effort. I'm torn into pieces for him.

Bad habits on a bad team with a bad culture is an infectious disease. You don't need the CDC to tell you that.

But on the flip side, what a beautiful day for the Bay Arena Dragons.

A guest team in the PBA, they are showered with the petals and flowers of the patented Filipino hospitality and they get to urinate on the red carpet.

That's what they call having your cake and eating it, too.

Head coach Brian Goorjan of the Dragons was so ecstatic he plans to rest and recharge in Boracay. Try Discovery Shores, coach, Shabazz Muhammad didn't want to leave after he checked in.

As for Terrafirma, well, the team is probably just looking for a hole big enough to hide them.

Per a report by our SPIN.ph colleague Reuben Terrado, the 54-point drubbing was the second largest in the history of the PBA.

LOSING BY 18 POSSESSIONS AT HOME IS DREADFUL, UNACCEPTABLE.

Curious, I reached out to team governor Bobby Rosales and coach Johnedel Cardel for comment about their team's 22nd straight defeat, which is fast closing in on Blackwater's record of 29.

Both cannot be reached.

Even the usually accessible and very likable team manager Ronald Tubid was AWOT - absent without texting.

Amid the fans' complaints that Terrafirma seems only interested in collecting high draft picks, one has to wonder why this team is still allowed to be in the PBA when winning doesn't appear to be in their agenda.

So I called the best person to ask, Commissioner William Marcial.

Unfortunately, Kume Marcial has been ducking my phone calls long before the iPhone 13 came out.

If the PBA doesn't want to lift a finger on this issue. fans can empower themselves and cancel Terrafirma.

All they need to do is boycott Dyip games on TV and in arenas they "play."

That would be really, really good for their mental health.

