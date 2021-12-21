Terrafirma ousts Northport to reach PBA 3x3 quarterfinals anew

TERRAFIRMA kept its streak of quarterfinal appearances in the PBA 3x3 tournament, progressing to the knockout stage of Leg 6 on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Dyip defeated NorthPort Batang Pier in their sudden-death for the eighth and last berth in the quarterfinals, 21-14.

Terrafirma was relegated to the knockout match against NorthPort after absorbing a 21-13 loss to Barangay Ginebra and finished third in Pool C.

NorthPort, meanwhile, got one final crack at advancing in the next stage by beating out Purefoods as the third best team in Pool B.

While the Titans won over the Batang Pier, 21-14, San Miguel’s 21-19 win over TNT forced a three-way tie for second place at 1-2 among Purefoods, NorthPort, and TNT.

But the Tropang Giga and Batang Pier had the highest accumulated points among the three teams, thereby slamming Purefoods’ bid to advance.

Dhon Reverente and the Dyip make it to the round of eight anew.

The Dyip, who haven’t missed the playoffs of the maiden conference, will meet top seed Platinum Karaoke in the quarters.

The knockout stage features San Miguel facing Barangay Ginebra, Meralco against Limitless App, and Pioneer Pro Tibay opposite TNT.

The scores

Terrafirma (21) – Salem 12, Reverente 5, Tumalip 2, Bulawan 2.

NorthPort (14) – Faundo 6, Olayon 5, Calisaan 3.

