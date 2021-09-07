Munzon out of Pampanga bubble as he recovers from hand injury

TERRAFIRMA deemed it fit not to bring along top rookie pick Joshua Muzon with the team in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga as he recovers from a dislocated finger.

Joshua Munzon injury update

Since the 26-year-old Fil-Am has been ruled out for the duration of the conference, management decided to just leave out Munzon in Manila and continue his rehabilitation from the injury he suffered during the Dyip’s July 30 outing with Magnolia.

Munzon had his second operation on his left hand last Sept. 4 to remove the pin earlier placed in between his fingers.

“Bale binuksan ulit (yung kamay) para mahugot yung pin,” said Terrafirma team manager Ireneo Bautista.

Besides, there is no hand specialist available in the bubble who will personally check up on Munzon’s injury.

“Walang doctor na hand specialist na nasa bubble e, kahit sa ibang mga teams. Kaya ang decision is to just leave Joshua behind and huwag ng isama sa Pampanga,” added Bautista.

Per estimate, it would take a few more weeks before Munzon, the no. 1 rookie pick in the last draft, could really get back on the playing court, which totally ruled him out of returning to Terrafirma’s active roster.

“I don’t think so na makakabalik siya kasi hindi pa magaling yung sugat sa loob ng daliri niya,” said the Terrafirma official.

In the three games Munzon played with the Dyip, he averaged 11.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

But if Munzon was left out, fellow injured player Christian Balagasay joined Terrafirma in Pampanga while recovering from a distal fracture in his ankle.

Unlike Munzon, Balagasay, the big man out of Letran, didn’t undergo surgery on his injury which he suffered in the Dyip’s game against NLEX last July 25.

“Healing naman kasi si Balagasay,” said Bautista, adding the sophomore center is currently undergoing aqua therapy to fasten the healing of his ankle.

Despite the absence Munzon and Balagasay, Terrafirma has found a way to compete, winning so far all of its three games at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym since the conference restart, including back-to-back upsets of powerhouse teams San Miguel Beer and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Munzon has kept track of the Dyip’s campaign, joining them in Zoom meetings and giving encouraging words to his teammates through text messages and personal calls.

He even commended the team after stunning the Kings last week, 95-90.

“Another big win by gang! Wish I could be out there with the fellas,” he said on his Twitter account.

