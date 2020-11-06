Dyip guard Rashawn McCarthy's benching a 'disciplinary action'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Terrafirma imposed a disciplinary action against guard Rashawn McCarthy, who has not suited up in the team’s last two games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The conflict reportedly had something to do with the dwindling playing time of the Fil-Am guard, who averaged 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the six games he played for the Dyip.

He wasn’t fielded in the match against Magnolia and Blackwater, which the Dyip won, 110-101, to break through the win column for the first time inside the bubble.

A message to coach Johnedel Cardel has yet to get a reply as of posting time.

A courtside report during the game against Blackwater explained that McCarthy not being utilized for the second straight game was a 'coaching staff decision.'

The 31-year-old McCarthy was in playing uniform and watched the game from behind the Terrafirma bench.

The Dyip acquired McCarthy from San Miguel Beer in the controversial trade for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 rookie draft which turned out to be Christian Standhardinger.

Part of the package aside from McCarthy were Ronald Tubid, JayR Reyes, and a 2019 first round pick.

Only McCarthy is left with the franchise as Reyes just signed up with Phoenix Super LPG while Tubid is a free agent after failing to get a new deal with San Miguel before the start of the season.