Orlando Johnson says he still has 'so much love for NSD'

ORLANDO Johnson has a job to do and emotions should be the least of his concerns.

Johnson set aside his past affiliation with Barangay Ginebra and proceeded to torch his former team for 31 points in a 110-102 San Miguel Beer victory on Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

The former NBA player was a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown and 12-of-19 overall in his first win back in the league since last playing for the Kings during the 2015 edition of this same import-spiced conference.

Johnson added 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory that improved the Beermen’s record to 4-3 overall.

The near triple-double though, doesn’t mean he has something to prove against the same team he guided as far as the playoffs six years ago,

“You know it’s tough because I have so much love for NSD. I still have a lot of friends and teammates that play for them,” said the 32-year-old import who had stints with Indiana, Sacramento, Phoenix, and New Orleans in the NBA.

“But every game is important,” he added. “So even if you play, Ginebra, NLEX, whoever, the Lakers, you got to go and try to beat them.”

His all-around numbers also atoned for a dismal debut with the Beermen in the 96-81 loss against TNT Tropang Giga, where he finished with 12 points behind a 13 percent field goal shooting (3-of-22).

Johnson said the long layoff he had obviously affected his game.

But he knew too well, he’ll eventually get back into the groove once he managed to shake off the rust.

“I really just want to come back and play well. And I know the work that I put into the game, and I know it’s show in just a matter of time.”

It did and just so happened it was against his former team.

