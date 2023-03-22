Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Du'vaughn Maxwell not dwelling on Phoenix mistakes in blowout loss

    by Karlo Sacamos
    3 hours ago
    Du'vaughn Maxwell Phoenix vs TNT
    Du'vaughn Maxwell is looking at the positives of Phoenix's campaign.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    DU’VAUGHN Maxwell feels it’s useless crying over spilled milk as Phoenix saw its PBA Governors’ Cup campaign come to an end in the quarterfinals at the hands of TNT on Wednesday.

    Du'vaughn Maxwell on defensive miscue

    The Fuel Masters import refused to dwell on a defensive miscue where he, as the first line of defense, surprisingly left Mikey Williams in transition to veer to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson instead in a play with only two minutes gone by in the payoff period.

    As a result, Williams saw himself wide open for a layup to complete a fastbreak off a Roger Pogoy steal.

    “It’s a regular basketball play,” said Maxwell, who has been the Fuel Masters' anchor on defense this conference.

    “The season’s over. I’m not tripping on it anymore,” he added. “It doesn’t matter anymore. We’re on to the next thing, trying to get healthy and focus on next season.”

    Williams’ layup gave the Tropang Giga a 105-86 lead with nine minutes and 53 seconds left, a cushion they maintained on the way to the 132-105 victory that put them into the semifinals.

    Despite this mistake, Maxwell was one of the few bright spots for the the Fuel Masters with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 10 boards, three assists, and one steal against five turnovers in 43 minutes.

    The 31-year-old American reinforcement stuck to the positives as Phoenix said goodbye to its season.

    “I’m just proud of the team, proud of the coaching staff. I’m proud of everybody. We gave it a fight. We made the playoffs. We wish we made a further push, but it’s life.”

      And Maxwell welcomes a lease on his life with Phoenix if gets called up again next season.

      “I will look forward to it. I love it here with Phoenix. Whatever happens, happens.”

