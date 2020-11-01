Watch Almazan's hilarious reaction as Ryan Arana pranks pals as Sadako

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Ryan Arana had a good time pranking his Rain or Shine teammates – and former teammates as well – on Halloween night.

And the veteran guard’s trick? He went around and scared everybody in a Sadako costume.

Arana gave the Elasto Painters and former teammates Raymond Almazan and Jonathan Grey a taste of Fright Night by going inside their room and coming out of the closet dressed as Sadako – the lady character in the horror film franchise Ring, dressed in a white suit and with long hair covering his face.

The former La Salle stalwart connived with rookie teammate Prince Rivero in pulling off the prank.

"Actually papasok pa lang ng bubble, plan ko na talaga yun," said the veteran guard in between laughs after Rain or Shine's practice Sunday morning.

"Na-order ko na yung costume na yun."

You gotta see the hilarious reactions of Almazan and ROS youngster Clint Doliguez.

LOOK:

Everybody had a good laugh in this latest Halloween trick of the 37-year-old guard from Tondo, who had the prank captured on video and posted on his Instagram account. The video had since garnered 13,000-plus views and counting.

Arana also went around the Quest Hotel lobby in his Sadako costume and had his photo taken alongside the PBA Philippine Cup championship trophy.

Last year, Arana along with Jeric Teng and Grey showed up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in their Money Heist costumes before the Governors Cup game between Alaska and NorthPort on Halloween night.