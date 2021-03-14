Gamble pays off for PBA draft mystery man Taylor Browne

TAYLOR Browne fully knew the gamble he was taking.

A virtual unknown, the Fil-Canadian guard opted to keep the mystique and politely beg off from workouts as his stock slowly grew amid the intrigue in the days leading to the 2020 PBA Rookie Draft.

"It was not the typical way to go for an unknown player like me, but with the connection that we had, I liked that approach and the way we went about it," he told Spin.ph.

It's a risky move, to say the least. But in the end, it all paid off.

Browne came out of nowhere and was selected by Alaska in the second round in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft on Sunday.

"It feels good," he said. "Honestly, I'm very happy and blessed to be here. I felt that Alaska just fit what I wanted and I think with the way it went, I can't say I have any regrets. I really wanted to play for Alaska."

Browne's name slowly moved up the teams' draft boards as his superb game against Mighty Sports in the 2019 Jones Cup came to light.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who was representing Canada through his alma mater University of British Columbia, waxed hot with his 25 points built on seven triples, on top of two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of play.

From there, Browne said that Alaska really wanted his services.

But there was still an option to try out with other teams, a move which his camp ultimately decided to pass up on.

"We had the option in a way to figure out what was best for me and we wanted that more than be in the middle and go around. It's nice having somewhat of a knowledge where I would go and I'm glad it turned out the way we wanted to," he said.

Now, the 24-year-old Browne will have to prove that Alaska didn't make the mistake of drafting him.

"I'm excited to move forward and see them in practice. I will be nice and I'm hoping for the best, make an impact for Alaska," he said.

"You can expect an underdog mentality from me. I'll work hard to prove and show to everyone what I can do, and I'll do anything to help the team win cause that's all what I want, win championships."