PBA Draft last pick Jed Mendoza signed by Magnolia for 3x3 wars

LAST draft's Mr. Irrelevant will get his shot after all.

Jed Mendoza, picked last in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft last March, has been signed by Magnolia to play for its squad in the upcoming PBA 3x3 tournament.

"Sobrang happy lang talaga ako na napapirma ako kasi hindi talaga ako huminto," he told Spin.ph.

It was NorthPort which picked Mendoza, a guard out of Jose Rizal University and University of the East, taking him last among the 65 names called in the draft proceedings last March.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, a loaded backcourt with the Batang Pier meant that the 5-foot-10 guard will have to look for an opportunity elsewhere.

That's where the Hotshots came in as Mendoza worked hard to earn his spot in the 3x3 squad.

"Kahit wala akong chance sa NorthPort, nag-stay positive lang ako at kung saan may opportunity na open, iga-grab ko lang. Nagkataon na may nag-recommend at may nag-refer sa akin, sumali ako sa tryouts at nagkaroon din ako ng chance," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mendoza is set to team up with fellow rookie Jun Bonsubre, Paolo Javelona, and veteran Val Acuna, who was a member of the San Mig Coffee's Grand Slam team back in 2014.

The pressure of carrying the Hotshots' colors will always be there even in the halfcourt game, and Mendoza only vows to give it his all everytime he steps on the court.

Continue reading below ↓

"Opportunity ito at magandang opening para sa akin, lalo na Magnolia ito. Isa yan sa mga contender na teams so para sa amin, kailangan maging competitive kami at kailangan din namin maging contender sa 3x3," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.