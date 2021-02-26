Dondon Hontiveros to join Phoenix as assistant coach next month

DONDON Hontiveros will be joining Phoenix Super LPG next month in his capacity as assistant coach of the squad.

Hontiveros confirmed that he is now part of the coaching staff of Topex Robinson and is set to come to Manila to take on the new role.

“I will be joining them March 8 once I get all the necessary documents for my travel,” said the 43-year-old Hontiveros, who is currently in Cebu.

Hontiveros will now be taking on a coaching role in the big leagues for the very first time after 20 years as a player in different leagues.

A product of University of Cebu, Hontiveros first burst into the scene when he played for the Cebu Gems in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association from 1998 to 1999.

He was then signed up by Tanduay in 2000 to start off his 17-year career in the PBA. Known for his outside shooting, Hontiveros also saw action for San Miguel/Magnolia/Petron, Air21, and Alaska.

After he capped off his career with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League, Hontiveros ran for office and won a seat as council member of the second district of Cebu City.

Hontiveros is set to renew his acquaintances with Robinson, who was the assistant coach of the Aces when the "Cebuano Hotshot" was still with the team.

The former national team member will also reunite with his former teammates at Alaska led by Vic Manuel, who was recently acquired by Phoenix Super LPG in a trade with Alaska for draft picks and Brian Heruela.

