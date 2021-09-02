Dondon Hontiveros joins Topex on Phoenix bench as deputy coach

PHOENIX got an additional manpower on the bench during its PBA Philippine Cup game against Rain or Shine on Thursday.

Dondon Hontiveros officially joined the Fuel Masters coaching staff and was seen giving individual instructions to players during timeout huddles at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

It was the first time the 44-year-old former PBA player joined the Fuel Masters on the bench under coach Topex Robinson.

He was initially tapped as coaching consultant and one of Robinson’s deputies along with Jamike Jarin, Willie Wilson, Jon Jacinto, and Kris Reyes.

Before the game, the Cebuano Hotshot joined the Fuel Masters in their cluster practices prior to the start of the season.

Hontiveros retired in 2017 with Alaska at No. 4 in the all-time list of three-point field goals made (1,002) in league history.

It was with the Aces that he got to work with Robinson, who was then deputy coach to Luigi Trillo and later, with Alex Compton.

