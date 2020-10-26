Topex on Abueva comeback: 'Hindi siya Superman na ililigtas kami'

CLARK FREEPORT – Expect some rust in Calvin Abueva’s game once he finally plays his first official PBA game in 16 months.

While he’s joining Phoenix Super LPG practices in the Philippine Cup bubble, the 32-year-old forward isn’t expected to be anywhere near top form when he rejoins the Fuel Masters in his highly-awaited comeback game on Monday against NLEX.

“He is good shape naman. He’s been practicing the whole time he was here,” said team manager Paolo Bugia.

“Pero for sure may kalawang pa yan ng kaunti sa game rhythm niya,” added the Phoenix executive, a former PBA player himself. “More than a year na hindi nakalaro, e.”

Coach Topex Robinson also doesn't see Abueva making a ready impact for the Fuel Masters. He believes timing is still the key especially with the way the team has been performing so far in the season's lone conference.

“You have to play your cards right kasi nga if you look at our team right now, we’re OK. (But) we could be better,” he said.

“Finding that right timing siguro when to put him will be crucial for us.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Abueva played his last game in June of 2019 during the Commissioner’s Cup when he committed a dangerous tackle against TnT Tropang Giga import Terrence Jones. He was ejected, fined P70,000, and suspended indefinitely by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

'The Beast' was finally allowed to join the Fuel Masters in their practices, but never got the clearance to play until now.

The same arrangement was made when individual workouts formally commenced five months after the season was indefinitely suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Abueva eventually was given the go-signal to be with Phoenix inside the bubble after he finished all requirements asked of him by both the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the league in the hope of finally being reinstated.

And D-day officially came when Commissioner Willie Marcial lifted his long-overdue suspension Sunday and allow him to play against the Road Warriors in the Fuel Masters’ next outing.

Despite a 3-2 (win-loss) record and coming off a spine-tingling come-from-behind win against Magnolia (91-84), Phoenix is not about to get too high with Abueva coming on board.

“Reminder lang, Calvin is just a piece of the team, its' not the whole of the team, and he knows that. Having him doesn't guarantee us a win. But having him and putting him in the right place will always give us a better chance. So yung ang mas importante sa amin right now," said Robinson of his prized player.

The Phoenix coach is tempering expectations despite the excitement Abueva's return has given to the team.

"We shouldn't be overexcited. It's either he could help us or he could hurt us. Yun ang clear sa amin right now," he added.

"We just have to keep ourself grounded. Part lang siya namin, hindi siya buo namin. Hindi siya si Superman na ililigtas kami. But having him could really help us deeper into this conference."