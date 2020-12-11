Despite back-to-back Ginebra titles, Guiao not counting SMB out

DON’T count San Miguel out just yet despite Barangay Ginebra's run of success.

That is the belief of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who believes San Miguel will remain a formidable team in the league even after its five-year dynastic run in the PBA Philippine Cup came to an end in the PBA bubble at Clark.

“Certainly, Ginebra is going to be a big factor in the coming years especially ide-defend nila ‘yung crown nila sa April. Babalik pa rin yata si Greg Slaughter sa kanila. Lalo silang lalaki,” said Guiao in an upcoming episode of SPIN Sidelines.

With SMB ousted early, the Gin Kings captured the Philippine Cup, the most prestigious conference of the league, inside the Smart Clark Giga City by beaitng TNT in five games of a best-of-seven affair just last Wednesday.

“Pero ako, ayoko pa rin i-discount ang San Miguel,” said Guiao.

His reason?

Barring another injury, Guiao believes six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the 2021 season of the PBA which is targeting an April opening following its bubble conference last year.

Mo Tautuaa has also made the Beermen stronger after he thrived during his bubble campaign with Fajardo out, Guiao added.

“Kasi pagdating ng April, baka nandyan na si June Mar or malamang nandyan na si June Mar. Can you imagine, nandyan na si June Mar, nandyan pa si Mo Tautuaa?” said the multi-titled coach.

There is already talk about a possible San Miguel revamp due to the age of the team’s veterans, which, observers said, showed during the recent PBA Philippine Cup where they were eliminated by Meralco in the quarterfinals despite a twice-to-beat advantage.

Injuries also took its toll when Terrence Romeo was forced to exit the bubble early due to a dislocated shoulder, and Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Alex Cabagnot playing hurt at some point in the bubble conference.

But Guiao believes that San Miguel's core, once healthy, is still very much capable of making another run at a championship.

San Miguel is aging? Baloney, said Guiao.

“Healthy si Terrence, healthy si Marcio, and although we know that these guys are veterans, but they are not that old. They are still in their peak. And then, it’s a solid core. Nandyan pa si Cabagnot, si Arwind (Santos), and then they got stronger with Mo Tautuaa and now, they’ll have June Mar back,” said Guiao.

Guiao sees Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel, and TNT as the teams which will be the barometer for the rest of the league come the 2021 season.

“Ginebra and San Miguel, I think they will still be the top two teams. And then Talk ‘N Text. They will get stronger with the championship experience that they’ve had,” said Guiao.