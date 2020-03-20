Doctor bares Terrence Romeo regularly donates to hospitals, charity

TERRENCE Romeo's generous donation to hospitals amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hardly surprised a doctor and friend of the family.

The doctor from Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital said the flamboyant PBA guard regularly donates supplies even before he became a pro. Citing privacy reasons, the physician refused to be named.

"Either he will ask someone to bring the boxes here (sa hospital) or we would tell him we’d just send people to pick it up sa kanila. Madalas nga sabi ng staff namin naka shorts at nakapang practice jersey pa siya pag inaabutan sa bahay,” said the doctor.

On Thursday, a source said the San Miguel guard is donating his one-month salary to buy face masks, alcohols and other disinfectants which he would distribute to frontliners, medical staff and indigents.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"He does that without any media following him or without him taking his own pictures for social media,” he added. “Yun din rason kaya hindi siya nagpupunta sa ospital to personal deliver kasi magiging fanfare pa.”

Continue reading below ↓

The doctor also bared that Romeo was very active doing charity work during the last Mt Taal eruption and also during typhoons and other calamities.

"Ayaw nya kasi ng napa-publicize yung kawanggawa nya. Yun namana nya sa parents nya,” he said.

Last November 2018, Romeo was photographed with action star Robin Padilla after he donated to the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin.ph got wind of Romeo’s generosity after a hospital staff bared that he was looking for three more hospitals to send his support to.

The former Gilas PIlipinas player has declined requests for interviews.