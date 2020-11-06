LOOK: DNP Meralco players put in extra shooting right after win vs RoS

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Norman Black was very pleased upon seeing four of his Meralco players doing some extra shooting shortly after the team’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Rain or Shine Thursday night.

While the champion coach knew the Bolts reserves may be a little bit disappointed not having played, Black still believes the players were not taking things personally.

Black actually lauded the players for still taking time to do some shooting instead of sulking in a corner.

“I never have any problem with the attitude of my players, they have great attitude,” said Black moments following the Bolts’ 85-78 victory over the Elasto Painters at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“They’re probably not too happy with me they didn’t play tonight,” added the Meralco coach with a giggle. “These guys didn’t play, and so they’re out here shooting around and that’s a good sign.”

Bryan Faundo, Anjo Caram, Raymar Jose, and Nico Salva found time to shoot around the practice court in the second floor of the AUF gym assisted by deputy coach Patrick Fran as they await for Black to finish his post-game presser at the adjacent media room.

Faundo, Jose, and Caram were all DNPs (Did Not Play), while Salva suited up for just 12 seconds.

But the professionals that they are, the four hardly grumbled about the lack of playing time.

“These guys, they don’t show it, they don’t display it if they are disappointed,” added Black.

Again, that’s the reality of basketball, according to the 62-year-old mentor.

“It’s just sad that in sports, you can’t play everybody. So for some guys, they’re disappointed when they don’t play,” said Black.

Not in the case of the Meralco Bolts, who took a step closer to clinching a playoffs berth in the All-Filipino conference after notching their second straight win for a 5-3 overall record.

