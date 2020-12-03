Dillinger expects former team TNT to play like wounded tigers in Game 3

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – As someone familiar with the TnT winning culture, Jared Dillinger doesn’t expect the Tropang Giga to just roll over and die after finding themselves in a deep hole in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The 36-year-old guard is certain the Tropang Giga will raise the bar to overcome a 0-2 deficit against Barangay Ginebra in their best-of-seven title series.

Dillinger played six solid seasons with the telecommunication franchise from 2008-13 where he won five of the six championships he had under his belt.

PHOTO: PBA Images

So he won’t be surprised if the Tropang Giga will come out like a wounded tiger in search of its prey in Game 3 on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Those guys are warriors over there, they’re going to take it to another level,” he said after the Kings returned from practice late Thursday afternoon. “So even though we’re up, it doesn’t mean anything right now. So we’re just trying to stay focused as we can.”

Coming off an injury, Dillinger has been playing well in an off-the-bench role for the Kings. He was part of the second unit that brought the team back in the third quarter from as much as a 15-point deficit in Game Two.

The great comeback led to a 92-90 win.

“The run that we made we’re just playing simple basketball, find the open man, pass it to him, and if you’re open, take the shot,” said Dillinger. “Our second unit had to step up a little bit because guys like LA [Tenorio], Japeth [Aguilar] were struggling a bit and we’re a team here, so we just picked them up when they’re not doing too well.”

But the 6-foot-4 native of Rapid City, South Dakota remains on guard against a TnT side that still had some of the players who Dillinger was with when it won four Philippine Cup championships, including three straight from 2011-2013 to become the first franchise to take home the Emilio ‘Jun’ Bernardino Perpetual Trophy.

“It’s fun. Me and some of the other old guys out there, we like to talk trash to each other,” he said. “We the older guys, we like to jab at each other and have some fun with it. But that’s about it.”

It’s been a while since Dillinger won an all-Filipino championship and he doesn’t mind winning one at the expense of his former team.

“It would be a great thing. That would be a nice Christmas gift to us if we can get this one,” he said.