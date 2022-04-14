Diego Dario’s role at Meralco: Act as Bolts’ opposing guard

HE is Diego Dario, formerly a UP Fighting Maroon who previously played for Blackwater Bossing.

With the Meralco Bolts though, he was Mark Barroca or Jio Jalalon during the PBA Governors Cup semifinals, and now LA Tenorio in the best-of-seven finals.

Such is the role the 25-year-old guard plays for the Bolts since hooking up with the franchise as part of its practice players and scouting team this conference.

“Suwerte rin na na-call up ako nila coach Norman (Black), and grateful kina Boss Pau (Trillo). parang may trust din sila and that shows you something,” said Dario, who’s been a regular fixture with the Bolts during the finals.

His main role with the team — act as the opposing guard during Meralco’s practices.

“Kaya nung semis ako ang Barroca and Jalalon in practice, and ngayon naman si LA,” he said.

Dario coming over to simulate the plays of the Bolts’ playoffs opponents somehow helped the Meralco guards like Aaron Black, Chris Banchero, Bong Quinto, and Anjo Caram still fresh, with more energy come game time.

“So nakakatulong kahit paano as scout team, kasi wala silang point guard,” added the 5-foot-7 playmaker, who has developed a strong friendship with the young Black as constant backcourt opponent in practices.

Diego Dario has a tough job with the Meralco Bolts.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

The job may look cool, but it’s not easy.

“Nasasabihan din ako minsan lalo na kapag bumabagsak yung laro ko (sa practice). Kasi nga dapat ikaw yung opposing guard, so gagayahin mo kung ano yung laro nila kuya Mark (Barroca), ni kuya LA. Alam naman natin ma-hustle talaga sila all-game long,” said Dario.

His constant workout even though he’s not playing for any team in any league kept him in perfect condition that when the opportunity to work with Meralco came, Dario didn’t hesitate to take on the job.

“Sa akin kasi sayang yung mga workouts ko and conditioning na ginagawa ko, kaya di ba at least nagagamit ko pa rin dito,” he said.

Taking on the task however, meant giving up on his burgeoning career as sports host on the primetime television program The Game and analyst during PBA and UAAP games with PBA Rush, TV 5, or UAAP Varsity Channel.

“Ngayon stop muna ako sa PBA kasi conflict na kapag nag-PBA pa ako,” he said.

“And sabi rin sa UAAP, focus muna ako sa Meralco kasi conflict din sa mga (UAAP) games. Yung mga practices namin, game days din nila.”

Dario said he’s open if ever the Bolts give him a regular roster spot in the team by next season.

But for now, the focus is doing his role as part of the scout team and get the task at hand.

