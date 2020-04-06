As pal frontliner recovers from COVID-19, Diego Dario starts own fundraiser

DIEGO Dario is hoping that no matter how small his contributions are, it would greatly benefit the medical frontliners who are battling this global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blackwater guard has started a fundraising drive to acquire more personal protective equipment (PPEs) for those in need.

"I have a friend who contracted the coronavirus and frontliner siya. He was able to recover from it but he told me a story that they didn't have PPEs. They were handling patients without PPEs and that made me realize that I need to do my part to help out kahit maliit lang. Malaking tulong daw sa kanila every help they can get," he said.

Dario has already raised P50,000 and has ordered the first batch of goods, which account for 500 facemasks and 50 PPE suits.

Those will be donated to Makati Medical Center, with him looking to disseminate more PPEs to other hospitals as the funds come in.

"For the next 50,000, I plan to help out yung other hospitals that don't have enough resources like in Caloocan and Sta. Ana," he said.

"It's not yet the peak of the virus. That's why they need all the help."

Aside from helping our medical personnel, the former UP guard has also lent his hand in raising groceries to families in need.

"I am also helping my friend Jo Gamos of 'Tara Baraha' that will bring 1,000 worth of groceries for each family. That's one to two weeks worth of food na and that's a week or two of life," he said.

It's an overwhelming sight for Dario to see people come together and share what they can to the communities as he expects the act of goodwill to continue to snowball.

"There are a lot of good souls out there. It's overwhelming that everyone wants to help. Yung mga little help really goes a long way," he said. "My heart is super full seeing a lot of people wanting to help."

For those who are willing to donate, you can check out the details for Dario's donation drive here.