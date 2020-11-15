Dickel airs side amid Cariaso anger at 'insensitivity' over Galliguez fall

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TnT active consultant Mark Dickel stressed he wasn't asking game officials to call a flagrant foul penalty 1 on Alaska guard Abel Galliguez following his mid-air collision with Ray Parks during the two teams’ PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.

Dickel said he was actually just clarifying what the call was, adding that while Dolliguez fell hard on the playing floor of the Angeles University Foundation gym that left him with a deep cut which needed 20 stitches to close, Parks was also put in danger for a similar bad fall.

“I was merely asking why when Ray was knocked out of mid-air trying to dunk the basketball, it was not seen as being a dangerous foul,” said Dickel the day after the Tropang Giga’s 104-83 victory to formally oust the Aces.

Galliguez, who was rushed to the hospital following the harrowing incident, was only slapped with a personal foul, leading Dickel to clarify the call with the officials.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso however, didn’t take the matter sitting down and tried to confront Dickel, who he believed was asking that Galliguez be slapped with an F1.

“Kawawa naman yung bata (Galliguez), nilabas na yung stretcher, alam natin most likely pupunta ng hospital, super-laki nung gash sabi ng trainer, tapos naghahanap pa siya ng F1,” Cariaso told members of the media after the game.

“You be a little bit more sensitive to the players on the court. Yun lang. Doon lang ako nag-react,” added the Alaska coach, who also had a horror fall as a player when Rudy Distrito tackled him while airborne during the 1995 All-Filipino Cup finals between Alaska and Swift.

Just like Cariaso, Dickel said he’s also after the welfare of his player.

“I was just trying to protect my player,” he added.

Just the same, the TNT consultant said he didn’t wish any harm on Galliguez, who was also discharged from the hospital after some tests and later on, went home with the entire Alaska team when it exited the bubble.

“I never want to see a player get hurt. I was just concerned for the Alaska player as he (Cariaso) was,” the 43-year-old Australian-New Zealander said.

Dickel added his respect remains high on his Alaska counterpart.

“I have no issue with coach Jeff. He does a great job coaching his team,” said the TnT consultant.