    PBA

    After another runner-up finish, Dickel admits TNT lost to 'worthy opponent'

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Falling short once again, TnT Tropang Giga hopes the third time will be the charm.

    “We fell short but to a worthy opponent. Hopefully, next conference we can go one step better,” said active consultant Mark Dickel as he looked back on the campaign of the franchise in the just-concluded PBA bubble season.

    The Tropang Giga lost in the finals again to the Barangay Ginebra Kings in the Philippine Cup title series, four games to one.

    It was the second runner-up finish in three conferences for TnT, mirroring its performance in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup behind import Terrence Jones.

    While Dickel wouldn’t make the injury issue as an excuse, he’s keeping his fingers crossed the entire team would be healthy and fit if given another chance at running for a championship.

    “Injuries are part of the game. We just have to hope to have a better luck with that in the coming conferences,” said the New Zealander.

    “Frustrating for us to fall short in the finals.”

      At the same time, the TnT active consultant praised Barangay Ginebra for emerging as champion of the first-ever bubble tournament in PBA history.

      “Congratulations to Ginebra for a well-fought series,” he said.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

