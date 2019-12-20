DEZ Wells is back in Asia - not in the PBA but with the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

After an unceremonious exit with San Miguel in the PBA, the temperamental import has taken his act to China to play with the Guangsha Lions, multiple sports websites reported on Friday.

The signing was later confirmed by the East Asia Super League, which, ironically, was Wells' first stop in the region while playing for the Beermen.

Incidentally, it was also in the Macau-based league where the Guangsha Lions had their first encounter with Wells, who was then playing for San Miguel.

Wells scored 33 points as the Beermen lost to the China side, 91-89, in the battle for third place in the East Asia League's Terrific 12 tournament last Sept. 22.

Apparently, Wells made quite an impression on Zhejiang which signed him up, just months after Wells was sent home by the Beermen for a practice fight against teammates Arwind Santos and Ronald Tubid.