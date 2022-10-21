Devon Scott makes debut as San Miguel battles Converge

SAN Miguel parades a new import on Friday when it goes up against Converge in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

PBA schedule October 21

Devon Scott makes his debut as the Beermen take on the FiberXers at 5:45 p.m.

The Beermen are set to field Scott, their third import to replace Diamond Stone. Thomas Robinson was actually San Miguel’s first import but never saw action after he suffered an injury before the start of the Commissioner’s Cup.

The 6-foot-9 Scott comes to the Beermen after the team suffered a 113-87 win over the Bay Area Dragons to go down to 1-2.

San Miguel will also be missing June Mar Fajardo for four weeks after undergoing surgery in his throat recently due to an inadvertent elbow by Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor Jr.

Holding a 2-2 win-loss record, Converge goes for its second straight win to follow up on its 106-99 victory over Meralco last Saturday.

Unlike San Miguel, the import situation of Converge has been steady with Quincy Miller averaging 35.8 points, 15.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks over the past four games.

In the first game, Bay Area faces Terrafirma at 3 p.m.

The Dragons regained their winning form with the victory over San Miguel, and head coach Brian Goorjian isn’t taking things lightly as they face the winless Dyip.

“I’ve never played a 12-game season before. So wins here are four times as important,” said Goorjian, head coach of the Australia men’s national team who also has extensive experience with NBL Australia and Chinese Basketball Association.

Terrafirma has lost 21 straight games, bowing to Blackwater, 93-86, last Friday.

