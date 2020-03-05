Caperal poised for breakout conference in Slaughter absence, says Devance

THE absence of Greg Slaughter for Barangay Ginebra could turn out to be the biggest break for back-up big man Prince Caperal.

And veteran Joe Devance believes his young teammate is certainly up to the challenge.

“Prince Caperal is really good. He just lacked the confidence and of course, the playing time,” said Devance of the 26-year-old Caperal, who has played limited minutes as back-up to the 7-foot Slaughter the past two seasons.

But with Slaughter taking a temporary leave of absence from basketball, and Devance himself set to sit out the first few weeks of the PBA Philippine Cup as he seeks stem cell treatment in Germany for his knee and foot injuries, Caperal will definitely play a huge role manning the Kings’ frontcourt.

“He’s really, really good. He just lacked that confidence,” added Devance.

Caperal was recently signed to a new one-year deal by Ginebra management.

Just like himself, Devance noted how good a dancer Caperal is.

“People think I’m the best dancer in the league. I’m good,” a smiling Devance said. “But Prince, he can dance, and people don’t really know Prince is a really great dancer. And what comes with that is his footwork and rhythm.”

In a way, Devance understands Caperal’s situation of having to play only as a fourth option in Ginebra’s frontcourt behind Slaughter, himself, and Japeth Aguilar.

“There are things that comes with that too, about lacking confidence. You know, you don’t really want to work as hard like, why am I going to work when I’m not going to play,” said Devance.

But with Slaughter out of the equation at the moment, Caperal knows the necessity of the situation for the Kings right now.

And Devance sees a different mindset for Caperal every day in practice.

“Now I see him coming into practice early, working on his game, doing extra stretch,” he said. “And I see that he’s really trying to take this opportunity.”