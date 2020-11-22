Devance answers Cone's call by bringing back 'Playoff Joe'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Tim Cone tapped one of his most senior and decorated soldiers for Game 3 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco semifinals series.

All these years, Joe Devance hasn't failed Cone. He wasn't about to start now.

The 38-year-old Fil-Am played extended minutes and delivered what was asked of him by Cone in the Kings’ 91-84 win on Sunday night that moved them on the brink of bagging a spot in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Devance finished with 10 points and had five rebounds while playing for 31 minutes in what easily was his best game so far inside the bubble.

“I had to bring back Playoff Joe,” he said afterwards. “It worked out today and it could have been the element of surprise or whatever it was.”

But Devance did say that Cone talked to him on the eve of the match about possibly giving him extended time following Ginebra’s 79-96 loss in Game 2.

Continue reading below ↓

“He told me that he’s going to play me a little bit more and I already put that in my mind,” he said.

Devance did play extra minutes to spell Japeth Aguilar in the middle, while holding his own against Meralco’s big men Raymond Almazan and Reynel Hugnatan.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone didn’t fail to give credit to what Devance provided as the Kings gained a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

“Stanley (Pringle) is the star of the game, no doubt. But Joe is the most important guy out there,” he said of his trusted veteran, who won 10 championships playing under Cone with three different teams.

“That has always been his strength, his decision making. He wouldn’t score a lot of points, he’s not going to get a lot rebounds, but he would make good decisions out there both on offense and defense. And I had been with him eight, nine, 10 years of coaching and in big moments like this, we went to Joe.”

Continue reading below ↓

But before getting too far ahead, Devance stressed there’s still a job to be done by him and the rest of the Kings.

“We haven’t really accomplished anything yet. So I’ll just prepare myself for the coming games,” he said.