Misfiring Thompson never hesitated to take shot with game on the line

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Scottie Thompson was struggling all night, but never hesitated to take the biggest shot with the game on the line for Barangay Ginebra.

The 27-year-old guard reprised his heroic role for the Kings after draining the go-ahead three-pointer to cap the team’s comeback from seven-points down in a 92-90 win over TnT Tropang Giga in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

Stanley Pringle found Thompson at the right corner and promptly kicked out the ball to the waiting hands of the wide-open guard, who at that point was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.

But despite his shooting woes, Thompson went for the shot and hit the three-pointer to push Barangay Ginebra in the lead, 87-85.

“Wala na rin naman akong ibang gagawin kung di itira ko na, e,” he said of the clutch shot, reminiscent of a similar corner three he made that won for the Kings their do-or-die Game Five with Meralco in the semifinals.

“Minalas nga sa una talaga, buti sa huli na-open and then tinira ko lang. Na-shoot naman. So good thing sa amin,” Thompson added. “Naka-tsamba na naman.”

The three-pointer gave Thompson his only points for the game, but he made up in the other departments by grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out three assists, while taking on the tough job of defending TnT Tropang Giga gunner Roger Pogoy.

Thompson credited Stanley Pringle for setting up his only field goal for the night.

“Una talaga diyan yung trust ni Stanley kasi kinickout niya sa akin (yung bola) dahil binasa niya yung defense kasi andun sa kanya lahat,” said the former do-it-all playmaker of University of Perpetual Help.

He also recognized the big contributions of Pringle and Aljon Mariano as the duo stepped up to pick up the offensive slack amid his struggles from the floor along with LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar.

“Yun ang turning point doon. Sila ang bumuhat sa amin the whole game,” said Thompson.