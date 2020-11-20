Despite early exit, Magnolia treats bubble delegation to a chicken package

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Magnolia may already be eliminated in the Philippine Cup and out of the PBA bubble. Yet the franchise gifted the remaining teams in contention and the league delegation with Chick ‘n Juicy food items.

As a giveaway, a whole chicken and a Sakto loaf bread were delivered, fully sanitized, by hotel staff to the doorstep of every room.

The venture was made possible through Chic ‘n Juicy product manager Mac Mac Chua.

Chic ‘n Juicy by Magnolia chain of chicken rotisseries is the latest product brand of San Miguel Foods Inc. It was launched only last year and has already around 90 stores around Metro Manila cities and nearby provinces.

The Hotshots failed to advance to the semis after being booted out by the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their quarterfinals match-up, 89-88, behind the late game-winning three-pointer of Matthew Wright.

Prior to their ouster, the Hotshots were looking to make it to the Finals for the third straight season after twice falling against five-time champion San Miguel Beermen in their title series.