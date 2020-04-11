Norwood eager to get back to playing, but knows safety is top priority

FOR veteran guard Gabe Norwood, it is better to be safe than sorry.

In as much as he is already raring to get back in action again for Rain or Shine in the PBA, Norwood said at the end of the day, the welfare of everybody remains the priority in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 35-year-old Fil-Am said the PBA did the right thing in suspending the season even before the government put the entire Luzon under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECG) following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Even if that meant pushing the Philippine Cup and the rest of the season way behind schedule.

“Personally, I love to get out there tomorrow, but a lot has to be heard not just as (players), but the fans, utility, the workers at the arena, because you can’t put people at risk,” said Norwood. “I think I’m speaking for a lot of the PBA players coming off such a long break already."

The Elasto Painters, according to him, have not played in the league for almost five months now after getting eliminated early in the season-ending Governors Cup.

“We haven’t played since November and we're eager to get out of the court and really have a better start to the season,” said Norwood.

The Rain or Shine stalwart is trying to stay active in his own way despite just staying at home during this quarantine period.

“I just try to do as much as I can. Here in the place where I stay, they shut down the weight room and basketball court so I can’t really get shots though. And unable to get out, I just try to run a little bit, just do some push-ups, and sit-ups (inside the house),” said Norwood, who nonetheless uses the long break as a way to bond with his wife and children.

But just like the rest, Norwood hopes the health crisis will finally come to an end and have everything back in normal, including the PBA, whose season was just one-game old when everything was called off indefinitely.

“You hear (a return in) May, you hear June, July. But hopefully, the earlier, the better,” said Norwood in keeping a positive mindset.

“Hopefully we come together soon in the PBA.”