Life slowly returns to normal in PBA bubble after first COVID-19 scare

CLARK FREEPORT – Life goes on for all 12 teams inside the PBA bubble.

While there may be concern about the first ever suspected case of COVID-19 contraction in the Philippine Cup, most of the ballclubs went on with their regular routine albeit with some restrictions.

Players and coaches expressed a bit of apprehension, but remains confident about their safety and health in the bubble so long as everyone observes proper but strict health protocols.

“All is okay. Just follow all the protocols,” said active consultant Mark Dickel of tournament co-leader TnT Katropa on Thursday.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson also shared the same thoughts as the New Zealander.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“What we can do is to make sure we strictly follow the safety protocols that officials provided,” he said.

After activities at the Quest Hotel were put on hold the moment the league announced that one of its referees is a suspected case, business in the bubble slowly perked up by afternoon of Thursday when management began to open the pool, jogging area, and the gym to team players and personnel.

The suspension of hotel activities were lifted shortly after Alaska and Blackwater were through with their swab retests. Both teams requested to the Department of Health and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) that they undergo another test since they were the last teams to play and therefore exposed to the referees before the probable case came about.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, teams are not taking chances.

“We’re still following PBA guidelines and limiting our movement within the bubble,” said Nash Racela, the Blackwater coach.

Continue reading below ↓

While the referee, who is asymptomatic, has already been transferred to the New Clark City (NCC) quarantine facility and tested negative as per his antigen result, apprehensions cannot be ignored.

“Siyempre, hindi naman maaalis yung pangamba,” said Blackwater team manager Jacob Munez.

“There is a big concern because we were all exposed to the referees in our last game,” added Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

PHOTO: PBA

Continue reading below ↓

Even Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone admitted the Kings talked about the case of the referee prior to their game against Phoenix Wednesday night.

“It was certainly a topic of conversation,” he said, adding how the team has been talking about it in their Viber group when news of the suspected case made the rounds inside the bubble.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao though has a different perspective.

“Sa akin, it wasn’t really a big issue because psychologically I really prepared [for that happening]. Alam ko talagang mahirap maging 100 percent, something might go wrong,” he said.

“But the good thing about this is when something goes wrong, you’re still able to maintain control and still able to run it professionally just like what we’re doing,” said Guiao, a former vice governor and congressman of Pampanga.

“Sa akin I’m not really worried, I’m not in a state of panic or whatever. These people know what they’re doing and they can handle the situation.”