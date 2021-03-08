Austria admits rehab setback kept Fajardo from March return

JUNE Mar Fajardo’s return to active playing may be delayed, but coach Leo Austria assured the six-time PBA MVP will be suiting up for San Miguel this coming 46th season.

The infection the 6-foot-10 giant giant had in his surgically repaired tibia caused the setback in his comeback, admitted Austria.

Nonetheless, the recipient of the 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of Year said he expects Fajardo to join the Beermen on the court again soon.

“Nagkaroon siya ng setback. Supposed to be, this March kasabay na siya naming magpa-practice,” said Austria on Sunday during the PBA Press Corps virtual Awards Night at the TV5 Media Center.

“But I was assured by the doctors before na definitely he will play this coming season,” added the Beermen mentor. “Hindi ko lang ma-assure is yung first game namin, kasi tentatively, mag-o-open tayo ng April 9.”

Fajardo continues to do strengthening on his injured leg as he started aqua training anew on Monday.

Practicing with the team is still not yet allowed though.

Austria however believes the timeline for Fajardo’s comeback for the season remains on track, the slight delay notwithstanding.

Makukuha niya naman yung schedule niya through his training. I think makakabalik siya this coming season,” he said.

Besides, San Miguel won’t be forcing the issue especially if the 31-year-old Fajardo is still not 100 percent fit to play.

“Ang concern namin is not to force him to play if he’s not 100 percent,” said the champion coach. “Alam naman natin si June Mar, ang value niya not only with San Miguel but also for Philippine basketball.”