Desiderio, Rosser, Nabong injuries dampen Blackwater buildup

IT’S not exactly the kind of start Blackwater was hoping for in the coming PBA Season 47.

But it is what it is.

Even before its Philippine Cup campaign could kick off, the Bossing already had two key players on the injury list, none worse than Paul Desiderio who will be out for the next eight months to a year after going down with an ACL injury last week during the team’s tune-up game against TNT.

The 25-year-old Desiderio, who's currently walking with the help of crutches, is set to undergo operation in his left leg by next week.

Desiderio is the second Blackwater casualty even before the new season could begin. Top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser will miss the first two weeks of the season-opener Philippine Cup at the most as he recovers from a fractured finger he suffered while playing for Limitless App during the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The string of misfortunes has thrown off the Bossing who were expecting to welcome the new season on a high note behind a rejigged roster that saw the arrival of Ganuelas-Rosser and fellow rookies Renato Ular and Mark Dyke, together with veterans Yousef Taha and Rey Publico.

Vanguardia on Paul Desiderio, other injuries

“We have yet to meet about it,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia about the spate of injuries to hit the team in the off-season.

Also injured for the Bossing is big man Kelly Nabong.

Vanguardia said Blackwater already had a complete 15-man roster prior to Desiderio’s injury.

Now, the team has to look for an available wingman in the market to cover the spot to be left by Desiderio with just five days left before the new season tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Suddenly we have to look for one more player to complement our team. Of course, nobody wanted Paul to suffer the injury. We’re definitely behind him in his journey to full recovery,” said Vanguardia.

Blackwater won’t be playing its first game until June 9 when it faces ironically, defending champion TNT Tropang Giga at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

It was in the second quarter of the Bossing's tune-up game against the Tropang Giga when Desiderio suffered the ACL injury, Blackwater went on to win the game, 81-79.

