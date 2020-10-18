Desiderio connection gets Blackwater its supply of roast chicken in PBA bubble

CLARK FREEPORT – It helps that one of its team members owns a branch of one of the country’s leading stores of roast chicken.

Blackwater received its deliveries of Chooks To Go chicken courtesy of Bounty Agro Ventures President and General Manager Ronald Mascarinas recently while inside the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The chicken supplies were coursed through guard Paul Desiderio, who has a Chooks To Go branch located in Fairview.

“Nagpadala ang Chooks To Go thru Paul (Desiderio),” said Elite team manager Jacob Munez.

The entire team, from players to coaching staff, got their share of the popular roosted chicken which carries the slogan, ‘Masarap Kahit Walang Sauce.’

