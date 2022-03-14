Nick Demusis says he watched Rudy Hatfield videos even before entering draft

PHOENIX rookie Nick Demusis recalled how basketball fans were comparing him to Rudy Hatfield prior to the 2020 PBA draft.

Guess what? He just did a Hatfield-like thing as the Fuel Masters fought for survival against NorthPort Batang Pier for the last quarterfinal ticket to the Governors’ Cup.

The 6-foot-4 Demusis made possible one of the best plays of the season when he converted a basket while lying flat on his back at the height of the team’s comeback surge in the second half that paved the way for a dramatic 101-98 comeback win on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a shot reminiscent of what the now retired Hatfield did during the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup game between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, something which is not lost on the Phoenix freshman.

“It also didn’t help that it’s also a Rudy Hatfield highlight when you do that,” Demusis mentioned following the morale-boosting victory.

He did manage to see that clip from about a decade ago when comparisons with Hatfield began.

“Before the draft when people were comparing me to him, I was watching all of his youtube clips and videos,” added Demusis, a second round pick of Phoenix.

But he did mention Phoenix had been doing the routine as part of the players’ individual training during practices.

“Actually when we had our individual (training), coach Jon (Jacinto) would have us laying down and working on our shooting form and follow through,” shared Demusis.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Fuel Masters, who were putting together one of their series of rallies at the time Demusis came through with the basket which Phoenix top gunner Matthew Wright referred to as the ‘turning point’ of the game.

Nick Demusis a la Rudy Hatfield

The rookie big man said he was just doing his job trying to sustain the energy off the bench.

“What went on my head was might travel or turn it over and they (Batang Pier) get a layup,” he recalled of the moment.

“So I knew we have Du’Vaughn, and he rebounds everything. So I just thought I might as well get a missed shot than a turnover, and they (Batang Pier) get a fastbreak and a little momentum change.”

But the shot went in to the delight of those watching the game at the Big Dome as Phoenix closed the gap at 70-68 after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Demusis finished with four points, two rebounds, and two assists on a perfect 2-of-2 shooting from the field in a quality five-minute stint on the floor.

Now he gets to play in his first ever PBA playoffs opposite top seed Magnolia Hotshots, who own a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Will he do the act again come the playoffs?

“Maybe, we’ll see,” he said, the obvious smile on his face despite the mask he’s wearing on.

“But I know Boss RTZ (team governor atty. Raymond T. Zorilla) said don’t do that every game, so maybe I won’t.”

