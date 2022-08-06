Dela Rosa says he and Adrian Wong embrace challenge to defend Mikey

ROME dela Rosa said he and Adrian Wong are keen to do their best in guarding high-scoring TNT guard Mikey Williams in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Rome dela Rosa on defending TNT star

Dela Rosa and Wong have been given the difficult task of defending Williams in the series as last season’s Rookie of the Year has churned 26 and 28 points in the two games of the best-of-seven semifinals.

“You know Mikey, he is going to do Mikey things every game,” said Dela Rosa, also known for his defensive presence with Magnolia. “It’s just about trying to give him different looks. But for me, it’s a collective effort naman.”

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero also acknowledged that it will be difficult to stop Williams and the only thing they need to do is to contain his production.

Dela Rosa agreed.

“It’s going to be hard to stop Mikey. But AD and I are up for the challenge. It’s going to be tough. You have to bring it every game and try to do what we can to try to limit him. You can’t stop Mikey Williams. He is going to get his,” Dela Rosa said.

Continue reading below ↓

Dela Rosa said it is difficult to stop Williams since he can not just score in different ways but also facilitate.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“He can do a lot of things with the ball,” said Dela Rosa. “He is going to knock that three down. He is deadly from the outside. Just try to limit what he can do on the floor. Just those things. He can also create for his teammates.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dela Rosa vowed that he and Wong will do their best in defending Williams throughout the series as Magnolia looks to advance to the finals at the expense of the team they lost to in the finals last season.

“We will do our best. That’s all I could say right now. We are just going to give it our all and AD and I, we just have to embrace the challenge right now. We will see in Game Three again,” said Dela Rosa.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.