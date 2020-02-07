Defiant June Mar Fajardo vows to bounce back from 'minor setback'

JUNE Mar Fajardo is on the road to recovery.

The five-time PBA MVP remained upbeat as he goes through the biggest challenge of his career, keeping a positive attitude as he faces the possibility of an entire season lost to an injury.

Breaking his silence since suffering a complete fracture on his right tibia in San Miguel practice on Monday, the Cebuano giant snapped a photo of his heavily bandaged leg in an Instagram post.

"I already know what giving up feels like but I want to see what happens if I don't!" he wrote on Friday, vowing to come back stronger.

"It's just a minor setback! God has a better plan. I'll be right back."

Fajardo is expected to miss San Miguel's quest for a sixth straight all-Filipino title this 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, and possibly the whole season depending on his recovery.

He is a cinch to win his record sixth MVP in the Leo Awards after leading the Beermen to two championships last season.

Despite those plans being derailed, Fajardo remained grateful for all the love that has come his way since the practice accident.

"I have so many people to thank but I can't name you all. I'll include you in my prayers! I appreciate all your support, love, and prayers," he wrote.