Jeff Chan hopes Ginebra can carry over scorching shooting into Game 3

GARVO Lanete's Game One explosion for NorthPort obviously didn't go down well with his Barangay Ginebra counterparts.

So Jeff Chan returned the favor.

The veteran sniper came off the bench and unloaded 12 points, sparking a three-point barrage that led to a 113-88 rout of the Batang Pier that levelled their PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series to 1-1.

Chan went 2-of-5 from three-point distance, a parcel of the 14-of-27 shooting that also saw Stanley Pringle go 5-of-8, Scottie Thompson 3-of-4 and LA Tenorio 2-of-5 for a scorching 52-percent clip from downtown.

The Batang Pier, meanwhile, only had a 40-percent field goal shooting.

Chan hopes Ginebra's shooters can carry the momentum to Game Three of what has been reduced into a best-of-three affair.

"Sana madala namin going to Game Three. Yung momentum nasa amin na. Pero walang advantage dahil na-tie lang namin yung series," said Chan. "Hopefully, ma-maintain namin throughout the series and maging effective pa rin yung defense namin.

"Every game different 'yan. Sila last game, lahat ng bato nila pumapasok. Tapos kami naman ngayon. But I don't think every game, tambakan. We expect na mahirap pa rin. Gusto lang namin, one-point win at ma-stop lang sila."