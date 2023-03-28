Danny Ildefonso open to come back as player if Converge needs him to

DANNY Ildefonso said he is open to return once again for another conference with Converge if needed after his brief comeback to the PBA.

Will Danny Ildefonso continue comeback tour?

The 46-year-old Ildefonso came back to competitive play nearly eight years after announcing his retirement, serving as the 15th local player in the roster.

His comeback was only for a conference, but Ildefonso said he is willing to come back if the team needs another player. For now, he will continue to focus on his coaching duties not just with Converge but with National University.

“Bakit hindi? Basta ready lang tayo,” said Ildefonso, who has kept himself in shape even during retirement and going into coaching. “At least sa basketball, basta kung kailangan tayo, nandoon lang tayo. Parati lang tayong magpapakundisyon.”

“Titignan natin kung ano ang mangyayari. Sa ngayon, focus muna ako sa NU uli and sa mga plano ko.

Ildefonso played for only one game during his return and sat out the quarterfinal game against his former team San Miguel.

The two-time PBA MVP said he didn’t really expect to play long minutes in his comeback as he was only there if they needed a boost on the bench in the frontline positions.

“Ineeexpect ko naman na kung wala na talagang mahugot,” said Ildefonso. “Hindi naman ako nageexpect. Alam ko naman na before ko tanggapin ‘yung mga ganyang bagay, alam ko na.”

During the game against San Miguel, Ildefonso said he got to rekindle his time with the Beermen, just like when he was already part of the coaching staff.

“Good memories. Maganda ‘yung alalala. ‘Yung mga players, si Gani, Edward, lahat naman, ‘yung mga PT, mga boss” said Ildefonso, who won eight championships with the Beermen.

Aside from coaching, Ildefonso said he also has big plans for aspiring players in his home province of Pangasinan.

“Marami akong plano sa Pangasinan. Magpapa-tournament ako, magpapaliga. Tutulong ako sa mga bata,” said Ildefonso.