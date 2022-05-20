Danny I on son Shaun getting drafted in PBA: ‘Parang nanalo ng grand slam’

IT was like winning the PBA grand slam.

That was how PBA great Danny Ildefonso felt when he heard the name of Shaun Ildefonso finally called on stage during the 2021 rookie draft.

Although his son wasn’t a top overall pick like he was in 1998, the 24-year-old Ildefonso nonetheless ended up as a first-round pick of Rain or Shine at No. 10.

Ildefonso was like a kid jumping up and down when the name of the eldest of his two basketball-playing sons was announced by the Elasto Painters.

“Para akong nanalo ng grand slam,” Ildefonso told SPIN.ph in describing how he felt upon finally seeing his son follow in his PBA footsteps.

“Oo talon ako ng talon. Masaya,” said Ildefonso, who was with wife Ren, daughters Pia, Samantha, and Symone along with a couple of love ones during the draft.

On pins and needles

Unlike during his time when he was drafted No. 1 by Formula Shell – only to be traded to San Miguel Beer later on – Ildefonso said the family had no idea which team would be picking Shaun in the draft.

“Kabado kasi unlike before, alam ko na di ba (kung saan ako mapupunta). Ngayon hindi namin alam kung saan siya mapupunta,” said the elder Ildefonso.

In a way, Danny I is happy Shaun ended up with Rain or Shine, a team which he believes would be able to utilize his son.

“Answered prayer din kasi gusto kong mapunta siya doon sa magkakaroon siya ng chance na magamit,” he said.

Although Ildefonso is currently a deputy coach at Converge, he didn’t join the FiberXers in their table as only a limited number of personnel are allowed for each team.

But it doesn’t matter at all. Just hearing his son’s name called on stage was already pure joy for this proud dad.

