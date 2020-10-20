Cariaso to Eboña: 'Just listen to coach Danny I and you’ll be okay'

KEVIN 'Barkley' Eboña is learning from the best.

Just like June Mar Fajardo and other PBA bigs before him, the Alaska rookie benefits from the tutelage of two-time league MVP since he was picked at No. 4 in the regular rookie draft early this year.

On Tuesday, the unheralded 6-4 bruiser out of Far Eastern University showed how much he has improved under Danny I's watchful eyes, scoring a team-high 24 points in the Aces' 120-82 win over Blackwater.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said that Ildefonso always made sure to look after Ebona and other Alaska bigs during the lockdown.

“Aside from the constant Zoom workouts we were doing, coach Danny was always talking to him. Whether it’s a personal call with Barkley [or otherwise], he would always make sure that in the workouts, he is addressing his bigs.

"Coach Danny really feels like they are his kids. Alagang alaga sila ni coach Danny,” said Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All that offseason work mainifested itself in Eboña's biggest game yet.

Cariaso was the least surprised of course, saying he expects big things from a rookie he described as 'tough as nails.'

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He is still learning and understanding what it takes to be successful here in the PBA. We are lucky and he is lucky that he has Coach Danny as a mentor. I told him just listen to coach Danny and you’ll be okay,” said Cariaso.