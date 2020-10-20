Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Cariaso to Eboña: 'Just listen to coach Danny I and you’ll be okay'

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago

    KEVIN 'Barkley' Eboña is learning from the best.

    Just like June Mar Fajardo and other PBA bigs before him, the Alaska rookie benefits from the tutelage of two-time league MVP since he was picked at No. 4 in the regular rookie draft early this year.

    On Tuesday, the unheralded 6-4 bruiser out of Far Eastern University showed how much he has improved under Danny I's watchful eyes, scoring a team-high 24 points in the Aces' 120-82 win over Blackwater.

    Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said that Ildefonso always made sure to look after Ebona and other Alaska bigs during the lockdown.

    “Aside from the constant Zoom workouts we were doing, coach Danny was always talking to him. Whether it’s a personal call with Barkley [or otherwise], he would always make sure that in the workouts, he is addressing his bigs.

    "Coach Danny really feels like they are his kids. Alagang alaga sila ni coach Danny,” said Cariaso.

    All that offseason work mainifested itself in Eboña's biggest game yet.

    Cariaso was the least surprised of course, saying he expects big things from a rookie he described as 'tough as nails.'

      “He is still learning and understanding what it takes to be successful here in the PBA. We are lucky and he is lucky that he has Coach Danny as a mentor. I told him just listen to coach Danny and you’ll be okay,” said Cariaso.

