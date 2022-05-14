Danny I won’t compel Converge to draft Shaun: ‘Kung ano priority ng team’

BLOOD may be thicker than water, but for Danny Ildefonso it’s a job, and nothing personal.

The two-time PBA MVP wouldn’t commit about new franchise Converge ICT Solutions picking his son Shaun Ildefonso in Sunday’s annual rookie draft.

Danny I on son Shaun Ildefonso

The elder Ildefonso, who is part of the FiberXers coaching staff under Jeff Cariaso, said he’s not going out of his way to ask team management to select the older of his two-playing sons be drafted by the franchise just for the sake of seeing them together under one team.

“Sa amin kasi kapag dito na, trabaho na,” said the elder Ildefonso. “Kung ano yung priority, kung ano yung kailangan sa team.”

The FiberXers own two early picks in the first round at nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

“Kung will ni God na dito (mapunta), e di salamat.”

But as a father, Danny I gave his son inputs on what other aspects of his game that need to be improved and become competitive at the pro level.

“Siyempre bilang magulang, support lang tayo sa kanya,” he said. “Dati siya sa loob, pero ngayon nakakapag-laro na siya sa labas. So adjusted na siya doon. Pina-polish na lang.”

Ildefonso watched Shaun display his talent and skills during the two-day Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong, where ironically, the FiberXers also hold their practices.

The young Ildefonso showed that he belonged after being named as part of the Mythical team by the end of the mini-tournament that capped the May 11-12 event.

Ildefonso was joined in the Mythical selection by tournament MVP Encho Serrano, Kurt Lopera, Ato Ular, and Jay Dela Rosa.

Emerging as one of the five best in the tournament that featured a total of 60 players, hopefully, will be enough for teams to take a look at the son of a PBA great.

Danny I believes this is really the perfect time for Shaun, a product of National University, to finally try his hand at turning pro.

“Ito na yung time e, kasi tapos na yung college. Basta ang mahalaga sabi ko nga sa kanya, nag-try siya. Para pagdating ng panahon, wala siyang pagsisisi. At least na-try niya yung gusto niyang gawin,” said Ildefonso, 45.

“Kung mabigyan siya ng chance na makuha ng team na para sa kanya, sobrang happy talaga for him as a father,” he added. “Kung may kumuha sa kanya, salamat. Kung wala, salamat (din). Pero mas maganda siyempre kung meron.”

