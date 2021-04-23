Ginebra will let longtime star Mark Caguioa go out on his own terms

MARK Caguioa intends to retire from the PBA after he plays his 20th season with Barangay Ginebra, but that is not cast in stone.

According to Caguioa’s agent Danny Espiritu, Caguioa’s original plann was to call it a career after his 20th season with a Ginebra team that selected him third overall behind Willie Miller and Mike Hrabak in the 2001 rookie draft.

Appearing in SPIN.ph's maiden Zoom In episode on Thursday, Espiritu admitted he has not spoken to Caguioa again about his playing career, much less about his retirement plans, during the pandemic.

“Ang huling-huli naming pag-uusap tungkol sa retirement niya, sabi niya kapag na-reach na niya ‘yung 20 years niya sa PBA,” said Espiritu of the Ginebra star. “Ngayon na ‘yun. ‘Yun ang sabi niya sa akin.”

But Espiritu said Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua recently told him that the decision on whether Caguioa will stay with the Gin Kings or not rests solely in the 2012 league MVP.

“Pero nung victory party nila, ang sabi naman sa akin ni boss Alfrancis Chua, si Mark Caguioa ang magsasabi kung kailan nya gustong mag-retire.”

Ginebra has been Caguioa’s only home in the PBA, winning a total of nine championships while playing alongside Jayjay Helterbrand to the current batch of Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar, and LA Tenorio.

In what is a sign that he will be staying for another year, Caguioa took part in Ginebra’s jersey launch where he served as one of the models for the unveiling of their new uniforms for the coming Philippine Cup.

Espiritu believes Caguioa remains a valuable piece to Ginebra not just on the court but also off it.

“I’m sure ‘yung mga taong nasa paligid niya, sinasabi na dito ka muna,” said Espiritu.

