Danny E expects Calvin Abueva to have a banner year with Magnolia

CALVIN Abueva’s agent Danny Espiritu believes the newly-acquired Magnolia forward will have a banner season with the Hotshots, especially with his personal problems in relation to his family finally sorted out.

Appearing in the debut episode of Zoom In on SPIN.ph, the veteran players agent said expects Abueva to perform at a high level with his personal issues behind him.

“Si Calvin, okay pero parang wala na siyang dinadalang problema sa pamilya niya. Maganda ang magiging performance niya,” said Espiritu.

Espiritu declined to go into detail although Abueva’s social media accounts are of late filled with signs that the enigmatic PBA star and his wife Sam have reconciled again - a fact that didn't escape the attention of Abueva’s fans.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The on-again, off-again relationship went through a difficult period two years ago when the couple had a very public spat at a time when the former San Sebastian star was serving out an indefinite suspension from the PBA.

The couple soon reconciled, with Abueva’s wife even helping appeal her husband’s suspension that was later lifted by the PBA.

The 33-year-old Abueva saw action for Phoenix in last year’s bubble after a 16-month suspension, helping his team reach the semifinals of the Philippine Cup before being upended by TNT in a decider.

However, news of the relationship hitting a rough patch surfaced again in the weeks leading up to Phoenix's decision to trade Abueva to Magnolia for Chris Banchero and future draft picks.

The Magnolia move comes as a fresh start for Abueva and his agent believes 'The Beast' will not disappoint fans, especially now that it's all good in the home front.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.