Crucial PBA board meeting to decide next step in Governors Cup

THE fate of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup will be discussed as chairman Ricky Vargas has called for a board meeting next week.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will decide on whether to push through with the import-reinforced conference.

The PBA postponed the Governors’ Cup indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Madedesisyunan na ‘yan next week. Nagpatawag na ng board meeting si Chairman. By next week, malalaman na kung itutuloy o hindi, ano ang balak, hihintayin ba natin bumaba,” said Marcial during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum.

Commissioner Willie Marcial says they are studying a home-venu-home setup for teams.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The league was forced to halt action shortly after it returned to the Smart-Araneta Coliseum and opened its doors to fans.

Marcial said Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra has already issued an endorsement to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the PBA to continue the season through a home-venue-home set-up.

“From there, titignan natin. May mga kakausapin din tayo at kokonsultahin,” said Marcial.

For now, Marcial said the PBA teams will continue to settle with small group trainings, with scrimmages also suspended.

Marcial thanked the PBA team owners for their patience to the situation especially with the imports continuing to be paid despite the stoppage of play.

