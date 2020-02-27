Criticism on social media weighed on Slaughter, says Cone

THE criticism Greg Slaughter has been receiving on social media had an impact on his decision to take a break from basketball.

This was the belief of Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who said he respects the decision of the former No. 1 rookie draft pick to go on a sabbatical in order to improve not just as a player but as a person.

Cone said he believes Slaughter also needs this break from basketball to clear his mind.

“I think he really needs to take a mental break,” said Cone on Thursday during the PBA Media Day at the Okada Manila. “He wasn’t treated well on the internet as we all know. I think that just kinda weigh on him and, more importantly, weigh on his family.

"I think that with the blessing and encouragement of his family, they want him to take a break.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Cone admitted he was taken by surprise when Slaughter announced on Instagram his decision to take a break from basketball, even though he was already informed by Slaughter about such plan.

“He talked to me during the exit meeting. And he and I had talked about scheduling a meeting with upper management. There was mention that you need to tell to upper management. But I don’t know what happened after that.

"I think that when you are going to make a decision, you let everybody know before you let everybody know publicly. And that didn’t happen,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“But he did communicate to me and I communicate that to management after I heard about it. After that, it’s out of my hands,” said Cone.

Cone feels Slaughter’s decision to stay away from the limelight will be good for him in his desire to improve, both as a player and a person.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“As much as it hurts to miss him, this is going to be healthy for him. This is going to make him feel better and get him more prepared to play later on at a higher level," said the Ginebra coach.

"That’s what he has been saying, 'I need to get myself right and get myself better as a player and a person.' I’m all for it,” said Cone.